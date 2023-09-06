In a stunning display of power hitting, Jose Altuve has etched his name into the record books as the first player in Houston Astros history to blast five home runs in a two-game span. The diminutive second baseman achieved this incredible feat during a recent series against the Texas Rangers, leaving fans and baseball enthusiasts in awe.

On September 4th, in the opening game of a three-game series against the Rangers, Altuve kicked off his historic display by smashing two home runs. Not content with that remarkable performance, he followed it up on September 5th with three more homers in the second game of the series. Altuve’s ability to consistently find the long ball was breathtaking, and it left everyone witnessing the spectacle in disbelief.

Jose Altuve is the first player in Astros history to hit five home runs in a two-game span — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 6, 2023

Altuve’s impressive stats for the 2023 season further solidify his place as one of the game’s premier talents. With 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in, 13 stolen bases, and 63 hits in just 67 games played, he continues to be a driving force behind the Astros’ success. The team itself boasts an impressive record, currently sitting at 78-61 for the season, half a game ahead of second-placed Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Delving into the history books for similar feats like Jose Altuve’s

This historic achievement by Jose Altuve prompts us to reflect on the illustrious history of the Astros and Major League Baseball as a whole. Scoring multiple home runs in a single game is a rare feat, and doing it across two consecutive games is nothing short of extraordinary. While many legendary players have graced the field over the years, few have achieved such a remarkable accomplishment.

One player who achieved a similar feat was Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals who smashed five home runs against the Mets and tied Bryce Harper’s similar record who did it in 2015.

Kyle Schwarber's 5 homers in his last 2 games are tied for the most HR in a 2-game span in Nats/Expos history, with Bryce Harper in 2015 5 HR in a 2-game span also ties the overall MLB record — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 20, 2021

As the Astros gear up for the postseason to defend their crown, Altuve’s incredible feat is a testament to his skill, dedication, and desire to excel when it matters most. With the playoffs on the horizon, Altuve’s historic performance is a powerful reminder of the exciting baseball moments yet to come. Astros fans can only hope that his extraordinary home run streak continues, propelling the team to even greater success in the postseason.