Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency

The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, Emmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu, in exchange for the catcher. Christian Vazquez clearly reflected fondly on his time in Boston and even left the door open for a potential return.

Christian Vázquez said the door is open for him to return to the Red Sox in free agency this winter. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 2, 2022

This is especially interesting considering Vazquez is a free agent at the conclusion of the season. The 31-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will have the freedom to sign with whomever he chooses. The Astros seemingly view him as a potential missing piece as they look to elevate to true World Series threats- if they were not regarded as this already.

The former Red Sox standout is having an impressive season this year so it is no surprise the Astros jumped at the opportunity. He is batting .282 while hitting 8 home runs and 42 RBIs. Vazquez also had one of the more unique trade situations as the Red Sox were facing off with the Astros on the day he got traded. The catcher had the luxury of simply switching dugouts to introduce himself to his new teammates.

It is clear that Christian Vazquez reflects positively on his time in Boston. The catcher was drafted by the organization back in 2008 and has spent the entirety of his career there. Contending for a World Series in Houston could certainly change this, but it will be interesting to see how Vazquez’s future shakes out.