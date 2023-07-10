The MLB All-Star break has arrived and now is the time for teams to think about whether to buy or sell as the trade deadline approaches. For the Houston Astros, they are right in the thick of a playoff race and are two games back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West. The Astros have some key injuries, but there is still hope. MLB analyst and former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter revealed why the Astros are still a team to watch for in the AL pennant race (h/t FOX Sports MLB).

“I still think the Houston Astros are the best team built for the Postseason in the American League. They have experience, and you can't say enough about having experience being there before…Once they get to the postseason, that's when they are actually relaxed. The number one reason is Dusty Baker.”

“I still think the Houston Astros are the best team built for the Postseason in the American League”@derekjeter gives his reasons on why the Astros are the team to beat in October pic.twitter.com/aaGhzs4HOn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Astros have been there before, and they won the World Series last year over the Philadelphia Phillies. They have made the ALCS six straight times entering the 2023 campaign, and Dusty Baker is as cool as can be when playoff time comes around.

However, injuries to Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and others have people second-guessing whether or not the Astros can make a run. Strong stars from teams such as the Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Baltimore Orioles also make things a bit more tricky, but the Astros have all the experience in the world despite losing Justin Verlander in the offseason.

Framber Valdez is a Cy Young candidate, and the pitching is 2nd in the MLB in ERA so that certainly helps. Frankly put, Jeter is right on the money, and the Astros have everything they need to make another deep October run.