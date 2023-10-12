With the Houston Astros advancing past the Minnesota Twins with a win in Game 4 of the ALDS, it sets up an epic clash with the rival Texas Rangers in the ALCS, and Dusty Baker's comments should get baseball fans excited for the series.

“They know us, and we know them,” Dusty Baker said, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. “and it's going to be a heck of a series.”

The Astros and Rangers rivalry is one of the most underrated in all of baseball, and with the Rangers emerging as contenders this year, it is arguably more heated now than ever. Both teams finished with 90 wins in the regular season, and the Astros won the American League West with a tiebreaker due to winning the head-to-head series in the regular season. The Rangers had a chance to win the division with a win on the last day, but lost 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros had the bye to the divisional series, where they beat the Twins 3-1. The Rangers have ran through the playoffs, currently having a 5-0 record. Two wins came against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, and three more came against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rangers have mashed so far this playoffs, showing why their offense is a force to be reckoned with. The Astros have shown their playoff experience.

Baker and the Astros will give Justin Verlander the ball for Game 1 of the series, while Bruce Bochy has not named a starter for the first game of the series that will take place on Sunday.