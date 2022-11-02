Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explains his logic behind keeping Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound far longer than it should be after his horrible start in Game 3 of the World Series.

The Astros lost the Tuesday showdown after the Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a home run party in the first two innings of the contest. With a well-rested bullpen after a one-day delay, Baker could have made a pitching change at that point to prevent their rivals from getting on a roll. But he didn’t.

In the end, it took Baker 4.1 innings before taking McCullers off the mound and replacing him. However, it was already too late, with the 29-yearold having already allowed five homers as the Phillies took an insurmountable 7-0 lead.

When asked about the decision to let him keep pitching despite the bad start, Baker said that he thought McCullers had two solid innings.

“The thought process was the fact that he had two good innings. Two real good innings. And then they hit a blooper, a homer and then I couldn’t get anybody loose. I mean, you know, my decision,” the Astros manager added, per Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports.

Dusty Baker has already gotten a lot of backlash for his game management, with many saying that Phillies manager Rob Thomson is outshining him. Unfortunately after his latest comments, he could very well be on the receiving end of more criticisms.

It remains to be seen if the Astros can bounce back in Game 4, but Baker will certainly be critical in guiding the team. If he fails to do it once again, they’ll be in a whole lot of trouble heading to Game 5.