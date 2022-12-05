By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets have officially found their Jacob deGrom replacement. Jon Heyman reports that Justin Verlander has signed a 2-year, $86M dollar contract with the Mets. Heyman adds that a vesting option for a 3rd year is included in the deal. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner is set to join Max Scherzer atop the Mets rotation in Queens. Scherzer may have played a role in Verlander signing with the Mets, as the pitchers were formerly teammates in Detroit with the Tigers.

The Mets’ focus immediately shifted to Justin Verlander following deGrom’s departure. New York’s pitching rotation had a number of question marks with deGrom out of the picture and both Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker in free agency. New York has also been linked to Carlos Rodon during the offseason. And given Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend money, it would not be shocking to see the Mets pursue him as well.

But for now, the team is certainly content with Justin Verlander joining the starting rotation.

Verlander was linked to other teams such as the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were considered the favorite to land the veteran pitcher prior to the Mets inking him to this contract. It will be interesting to see if LA’s interest in Rodon increases following the Justin Verlander-Mets news.

With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander both off the market, Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga have emerged as the top pitchers remaining in MLB free agency.

UPDATE: Jon Heyman revealed the full Mets-Justin Verlander contract details.