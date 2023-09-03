The Houston Astros have a bit of a rotation going on in center field between Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon, and manager Dusty Baker explained how he is deciding who takes the field in center each night.

“Depends on what I need,” Dusty Baker said, via Adam Spolane of SportsRadio610. “If you need defense, if I need an arm, if I need a bat, depends on who's pitching, depends on the stadium, depends on how a guy's doing. I mean, it's easy if you got a Julio Rodriguez, you just put him out there in center field. Each one brings something different to the table, plus and minuses. This has been a tough situation, and also to keep them sharp, and us win, and be productive. It's not an easy thing, it's not easy at all, but it's part of my job.”

Many Astros fans believe Chas McCormick should be the every day center fielder. He is having a strong season, with a .874 OPS, according to Fangraphs. That OPS is higher than Julio Rodriguez's OPS of .831, according to Fangraphs. McCormick also grades out well defensively in center field.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Jake Meyers has the edge over McCormick when it comes to defense in center field. Mauricio Dubon has slightly worse defensive metrics than the other two. McCormick has a significant edge on the other two offensively.

Dusty Baker believes that rotating those three is the right way to go for the Astros, but it will be interesting to see who plays in the biggest games as the Astros hope to win the American League West.

The Astros are finishing a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday. They are in a chase for the division with the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers, and need every win they can get.