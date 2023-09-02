New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez might have just been getting out of diapers when Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander began his Hall of Fame-worthy career in 2006. Friday night, he was taking him yard in his first MLB at-bat.

Verlander has seen and accomplished enough to not be embarrassed by such a moment and instead had the perfect response to the big, two-run home run.

“First time facing him, he was cat and mouse, trying to figure him out and he’s trying to figure me out,” he said of his duel with the highly-touted prospect, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “I think the first thing you’ve got to figure out is, ‘Where does he like to hit the ball?' Apparently, right where I threw it.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

To be fair, many hitters are partial to a 94 MPH fastball near the middle of the plate. Nevertheless, it was a triumphant and potentially historic moment for the debuting Dominguez, who contributed to a three-run first inning and 6-2 victory.

The Astros (77-59) are in a heated race for both a division title and an American League Wild Card spot. There is a chance they are left out of the postseason picture entirely, so manager Dusty Baker is counting on Verlander to set the tone in his starts. The three-time Cy Young had thrown 11 scoreless innings over his last two previous outings before giving up all six New York runs.

While the Yankees (66-69) have been playing better lately, a last-place standing in the AL East means that this will be the last time they battle the defending World Series champions in 2023. So, Justin Verlander will have to wait until next year for another showdown with Jasson Dominguez. Expect there to be less “cat and mouse” mind games from both players.