Framber Valdez ties Astros franchise record from 1986 with insane feat

The Houston Astros are bac in the win column, as they prevented a three-game skid at the hands of the Chicago White with a 3-2 victory in the on the road Wednesday. That victory likely would not have also been possible without another sterling performance on the mound by Framber Valdez, who just couldn’t stop churning out quality starts.

Framber Valdez gets his 20th consecutive quality start, tying the franchise record set by Mike Scott in 1986: 7ip, 7H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 6K. ERA: 2.72 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 18, 2022

The 28-year-old Framber Valdez has been near automatic for the Astros this year. He is having yet another fantastic month too. Prior to this start Wednesday, Valdez collected two wins in two starts, allowing just three earned runs on 11 hits with 11 strikeouts across 13.1 innings of mound duty. Valdez is having success on the hill in large part too because of the Astros’ excellent fielding. The Dominican righty entered the White Sox game sporting the highest groundball rate (67.3%) among qualified pitchers this season yet has an excellent .270 BABIP. Moreover, Framber Valdez has a FIP that’s a bit higher than his ERA.

With their victory over the White Sox, the Astros have improved to 76-43 so far this season and 6-4 over their last 10 games. That win also helped maintain the Astros’ 2.5-game lead for the no. 1 seed in the American League, partly neutralizing the effect of the New York Yankees’ dramatic win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, as well.

Up next for the Astros is the series finale against the White Sox this Thursday night when they look to rock Chicago to sleep with Luis Garcia starting.