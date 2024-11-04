The Houston Astros made the playoffs for the eighth-straight year in 2024. However, after getting bounced in the Wild Card round, the Astros are looking to add some reinforcements.

Houston acquired outfielder Taylor Trammell in a trade with the New York Yankees, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic. What the Astros gave up in return is not yet known.

Trammel was one of the most heralded players in the 2016 MLB Draft, going No. 35 to the Cincinnati Reds. He never debuted for the team, as Trammel was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2019. Prior to the deal, he ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Reds’ organization, via MLB Pipeline. In 2020, he ranked No. 5 inside the Padres’ farm system.

His MLB debut didn’t come until 2021, after he was traded to the Seattle Mariners. As a rookie, Trammell hit .160 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and two stolen bases. He ended up playing three years with the Mariners, hitting .168 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and four stolen bases.

Trammell’s time with the team ended after the 2023 campaign as he was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He lasted five games before being claimed off of waivers by the Yankees, where he played another five games.

However, Trammell appeared in 106 games for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in 2024. There, he hit .256 with 18 home runs, 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases. As he now joins the Astros, Houston is hoping this kind of production could translate to the major league level.

It has been a topsy turvy career for Taylor Trammell, going from once top prospect to now journeyman. But he is still just 26-years-old. The Astros still believe he has juice left in his bat and will have high hopes for the 2025 campaign.

Trammell won’t single-handedly bring Houston back to the World Series. But he is a low-risk addition that could prove to be a diamond in the rough if all things pan out.