The Houston Astros are out of the playoffs before the ALCS for the first time since 2016. They were swept by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Series, ending their incredible streak. Now, the Astros have a massive off-season ahead of them. How should Alex Bregman, Yusei Kikuchi, and Pete Alonso factor into their off-season?

The roster has been changing even through the success of the past decade. While Jose Altuve and Bregman are still around, Carlos Corre, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole are all out the door. The Astros' front office has shown that they are not afraid to make a move and they certainly should make some this off-season.

Alex Bregman must stick around

The Astros made each of those moves looking to improve their team for another championship. They succeeded, winning the World Series in 2022 without Correa, Springer, or Cole. Their goal is the same now, but they need some veteran leadership to get that job done. They should retain third baseman Alex Bregman for exactly that reason.

It will not be cheap for the Astros to keep their future Hall of Famer. Matt Chapman just signed a six-year, $151 million contract, which could be used as a comparable for Bregman. Houston's star has been a much better hitter over his career, sporting a better home run, RBI, OPS, and batting average total. Chapman has been the better defender, winning four Gold Gloves while Bregman does not have any.

This championship window was built on the greatness of Bregman and Altuve. Without them, the window would officially be closed. They have questions at first base and in the rotation, there is no reason to create another question at third base. With an all-time player having an opportunity to be a career Astro, they should open up the checkbook this winter.

Yusei Kikuchi should have a role in 2025

When the Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline, they expected him to be a solid depth starter. What he became was a bona fide ace who lost only one regular season game in Space City. While he is an older player, Houston should still keep him around for 2025 and beyond.

Justin Verlander is a very large question mark moving forward for the Astros. After a short trip to the Mets, Verlander is back in Houston and barely pitched down the stretch this year. They need a veteran arm to stabilize their young rotation and if Verlander's career is over, it should be Kikuchi.

The Astros gave up a haul to get Kikuchi, so it would make sense for them to re-sign him for multiple years. While he is not the greatest option on the free agent market, they know he is a great fit for their rotation. He will also be a cheaper option, which is important for their other moves.

The Astros should make a move for Pete Alonso

The New York Mets are a few wins away from the National League Championship Series because of an iconic Pete Alonso home run. The career Met is an unrestricted free agent this off-season and his agent, Scott Boras, will be shopping for the biggest offer. Meanwhile, the Astros have struggled to find an everyday first baseman. Alonso is one of the best in the league and Houston should join the bidding war.

The Mets could offer the biggest deal to Alonso, or any free agent, with owner Steve Cohen signing the large checks. If they miss out on Juan Soto, expect them to keep their star first baseman around. The big home run probably made it more difficult for Cohen and David Sterns to move on from him this off-season.

Alonso is the kind of player who can keep the Astros' championship window propped open. If they can only afford one of Bregman and Alonso, they should choose Bregman because of the fan connection. But if Bregman leaves, they should throw a pile of money at the first baseman.