Astros bullpen gets big Ryan Pressly boost ahead of Angels game

The Houston Astros are looking to expand their lead in the AL West as they begin a three-game series against Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. They got a big boost to their pitching staff as they face their division rival in the form of Ryan Pressly.

The Astros reinstated Pressly, their closing pitcher, to the roster ahead of the home series. He was on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms.

Astros have reinstated Ryan Pressly from the 15-day IL. Brandon Bielak optioned. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) September 9, 2022

Pressly has been a solid piece of the Astros bullpen. In 37.2 innings this season, he has a 3.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts. With a slider that occasionally touches 90 miles per hour and a solid fastball and curveball, he is a strong option out of the ‘pen.

The Astros are stacked in the pitching department with starters like Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez and Jose Urquidy. Having guys out of the bullpen like Pressly and Ryne Stanek greatly helps, too. With Verlander currently dealing with a calf injury, Pressly’s return is very timely.

There are no concerns over the Astros losing their spot in the American League playoff picture and they have a strong, 11-game lead in the AL West. However, getting Ryan Pressly some innings before the postseason will be important. Houston is looking to reclaim a World Series win once again.