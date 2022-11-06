The Houston Astros finally did it. After two failed attempts in 2019 and 2021, the team finally captured the World Series in 2022, eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. This win marks the first championship Houston has won since 2017. For many, this win was redemption for that championship, which was tainted by the infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Of course, Astros Twitter went bonkers on Twitter after they clinched the World Series. Take a look at some of the reactions of the ecstatic fans on the bird app. Many of the fans were praising Dusty Baker, who finally won his first ring after falling short in previous years.

I covered Dusty Baker when he was the left fielder for the Dodgers. I covered him when he managed the Giants (and I thought he made a decision that cost a World Series). Tonight, Dusty was the biggest reason the Astros rose from scandal to win it all. Good man. Deserving winner. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 6, 2022

Watch Dusty Baker. He knows they are about to win. And you can see him look down and take a deep breath. He finally gets his ring. pic.twitter.com/y7iOgZ2Ixk — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 6, 2022

Other Astros fans reveled in the glory of their championship win after being mocked by the rest of the league.

how @astros fans about to be to all the haters this offseason 😅 pic.twitter.com/h4EhhIFUAG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2022

MOOD AF 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/UMbPqbuoNb — ⚾️ 🔥 🏆 2X World Series Champ Cocky ⚾️🔥🏆 (@astros_dude) November 6, 2022

I flew into Houston today to experience this Astros championship in the city, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. This is something I’ll always remember, I love this city 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/ESIMCRo2D0 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 6, 2022

The Astros cruised through the playoffs and the World Series this season thanks to their balanced yet devastating attack. Their pitching staff was consistently one of the best units in the game, even completely shutting out the Phillies in Game 5 to take a commanding 3-2 lead. Meanwhile, their batting order gave their pitchers amazing run support, getting key runs to either give them a comfortable lead or to clean up their occasional mishap.

Take a bow, Houston. This was easily one of the most dominant playoff runs in recent memory, with the Astros not facing elimination at some point during their run. They deserve every bit of credit for this World Series ring.