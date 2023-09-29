The Houston Astros made a rather surprising starting pitcher change on Friday ahead of their crucial showdown with the Arizona Diamondbacks, opting to field Jose Urquidy in place of rookie JP France.

France was supposed to start in the contest but was a late scratch due to family emergency, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Urquidy got the nod to take France's spot as a result, giving him his first start since August. In the last 14.1 innings that he pitched, Urquidy has allowed 11 runs and 14 hits.

It remains to be seen how the pitching change will affect the Astros, especially at this crucial juncture where every game is a must win. Houston enters the showdown owning a one-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot in the American League.

Houston has an 87-72 record heading to the match-up, while Seattle owns an 86-73 record. In a bit of a good news for the Astros, though, the Mariners face the top-seeded team in the AL West in the Texas Rangers in their Friday slate.

Of course Houston cannot be complacent and must get the job done to ensure that they are in a good position to claim that final Wild Card spot.

Jose Urquidy's performance will surely be vital in that mission. Fortunately for the team and its fanbase, the 28-year-old right-hander has plenty of starting experience (69 to be exact) and was a key part of the World Series-winning Houston team in 2022.

Hopefully, Urquidy shows up big time for Houston against Arizona.