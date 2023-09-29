We're back with another prediction and pick for today's slate of MLB action as we head West for an Interleague matchup between two teams heading towards the Postseason. The Houston Astros (87-72) will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) for a heated matchup. Check out our MLB odds series for our Astros-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

The Houston Astros are currently in position to lock up the 6-seed for the American League Wild Card and will likely face the Minnesota Twins with a chance to repeat as World Series Champions on the line. They've gone just 4-8 in their last 12 games and will need some wins to feel comfortable in their chances. J.P. France (RHP) will be their starter.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth, but they need one more win to do so. They're likely to be the 5-seed in the Wild Card and would be facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a great series. First, they need to grab one of three against the Astros as they see them for the first time this season. Zac Gallen (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Astros-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Diamondbacks Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-192)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+1.5)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks

TV: ATT SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Houston Astros are working to squeak into the playoffs and they're trying to win crucial games down the stretch as they try to fend off the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card standings. They allowed the Mariners to gain ground on them by dropping four of six games against the Kansas City Royals. Those were games the Astros could have won easily and clinched their spot much sooner. If it wasn't for their crucial 2-1 series win over the Mariners just yesterday, they might be in a tighter spot.

J.P. France (11-6) will pitch with a 3.83 ERA through 136.1 innings of work. He's been very consistent for them this season and has a stellar 6-2 record when pitching on the road. He's 3-2 in his last five, but he's coming into this start off two consecutive losses where he gave up seven total earned runs. Look for France to have a much more solid performance knowing what's on the line for them.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Arizona Diamondbacks were able to take two of three games from the White Sox, but they still need one more elusive win to clinch their spot in the Wild Card Series. They didn't have many opportunities for hits and they left five total runners on base in scoring position, so it was clear that neither team has a knack for closing the game out yesterday. These last three games will be crucial for the Diamondbacks as they still have the Cubs gunning for their position. Expect them to see this as a must-win game at home.

Zac Gallen (17-8) will start with a 3.49 ERA through 203.3 innings pitched. He's been their start workhorse and he's proven himself as one of the most consistent pitchers in the National League. It's hard for the Diamondbacks to lose when he's tossing the ball, so he puts them in the best position tonight to clinch their playoff position.

Final Astros-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are going to be pressed to finish this game and clinch their playoff berth. They'll want to do it as quickly as possible, given the talent and ability to sweep this Astros team has in their back pocket. Still, this is the ultimate spot for Zac Gallen to get a win and lift his team to the playoffs. Let's go with the Arizona Diamondbacks to win the game.

Final Astros-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks (-120)