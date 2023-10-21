On Friday evening, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros took control of their ALCS series against the Texas Rangers with an epic 5-4 road win. Altuve hit an extraordinarily clutch home run in the ninth inning to give the Astros their final margin of victory, and the series now stands at 3-2 in favor of Houston, with things shifting back to Minute Maid Park this weekend.

The wild back-and-forth nature of the series thus far has shocked fans, and also might hit close to home for the Astros, who experienced a similar ordeal during the 2019 postseason.

This series marks just the third time in MLB playoff history that a team has lost their first two games at home and then went on to take a 3-2 lead in the series, per ESPN Stats & Info. The last team to accomplish that feat? That would be none other than the Astros themselves, who did so against the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series.

Unfortunately for Houston, things didn't turn out so well that year, as once the team returned home, they would shockingly drop the final two games to the Nationals, losing the World Series in Game 7, meaning that the road team astoundingly won every game in the series.

The Astros certainly hope that history doesn't repeat itself when the ALCS shifts back to Houston this weekend. The Astros will have a chance to close things out and advance to the World Series for the third straight year when they host Game 6 on Sunday evening.