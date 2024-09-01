The Houston Astros (74-62) have a five-game lead in the American League West and are looking like the New York Yankees' biggest obstacle to reaching the World Series. No, this is not the year 2017, 2019 or 2022. Despite a turbulent start, the 2024 version of this club is finding its top form at the right time.

What is most terrifying, however, is that Houston has been without one of its best players for the last three months. Manager Joe Espada says that outfielder Kyle Tucker is “really close” to making his return, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. The Astros have not yet decided if he will join them for their upcoming road series against the Cincinnati Reds.

A battle-tested team with loads of big-game experience might be on the verge of becoming even more dangerous. The three-time All-Star suffered a shin injury on June 3 that kept him sidelined longer than fans initially anticipated. Houston achieved the bulk of its remarkable turnaround with him on the injured list, but make no mistake, Tucker is a difference-maker on both sides of the ball.

Kyle Tucker can add to an already impactful Astros lineup

The 2022 Gold Glove right fielder has posted a .266 batting average, 19 home runs and 40 RBIs in only 60 games in 2024 while also playing plus defense. If the 27-year-old southpaw can use the next few weeks to shake off the injury rust, he will be an important player to watch in October.

However, as the Astros have proven time and again, there are several guys ready to pick up the slack when necessary.

Regardless how other fan bases may feel about him, second baseman Jose Altuve continues to be the heart and soul of this franchise. The two-time World Series champion and nine-time All-Star is putting together another impressive campaign of what should be a Hall of Fame career, batting .296 and launching 18 home runs. Designated hitter and left fielder Yordan Alvarez is a pillar of excellence himself, trending towards his third straight season with at least 30 dingers, a .550 slugging percentage and .950 OPS.

Not to be forgotten, Alex Bregman has gone deep 21 times this year and is being quite stingy at third base (5 outs above average). Beyond the recognizable core, though, guys like Yainer Diaz and 2022 postseason hero Jeremy Pena are also providing consistent production in the lineup.

Kyle Tucker has the tools to elevate the Astros' position player group to elite status. But before that can happen, an official return date must be set.