The Houston Astros fell to 7-15 on the season on Saturday night, losing a close game to the Washington Nationals in D.C. while the Nationals moved to 9-11 overall.
The loss led to candid comments from Espada on the missed opportunity, during a time when the ‘Stros saw their top three most shocking surprises to begin the 2024 season revealed. Astros ace Justin Verlander made his first start of the season on Friday, winning his first game and sparking hopes for better days.
On Saturday night, things took a turn for the worst late in the game as Pressly coughed up the lead vs. the Nationals.
Espada Gets Real on Blown Save Saturday
Pressly gave up two hits and an earned run in one inning of work Saturday, striking out one batter in the process. The Nationals added a game-winning hit off of Seth Martinez in the 10th inning to secure the ‘W,' eliciting a frustrated take from the Astros manager after the game.
“Yeah, they're not easy,” Espada said about Pressly's opportunity. “You find yourself with an opportunity to win the game, and you have the guys that you want in the game, and the fact that you can't close this game, it's hard to swallow.”
Blown Saves Could Doom Astros' Playoff Hopes
The Astros have now blown six out of eight saves, a shocking total for a team that usually excels in regards to its pitching staff and results on the mound.
Espada shared his thoughts on the issues plaguing his relief staff.
“Missing locations…Leaving some pitches in the middle of the plate,” Espada said. “Just better execution and we'll get some swings and misses and get out of that inning.”
Ryan Pressly, Espada and the Astros will take on the Nationals again tomorrow at 1:35 pm with Cristian Javier set to pitch for Espada's team.