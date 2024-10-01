The Houston Astros are in an unusual place; facing elimination before the American League Championship Series. They lost on Tuesday to the Detroit Tigers 3-1 despite a solid start from ace Framber Valdez. Now, Joe Espada is starting Hunter Brown for the Astros as they look to take down the Tigers on Wednesday.

Evan Woodberry of MLive Media Group posted the announcement on social media after Tuesday's game. He included this quote from Espada, “Hunter was starting Game 2 from a long time ago. I just never told you guys. He's been one of the best pitchers in the second half. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Brown has been a reliable pitcher for the Astros all season long. He made 30 starts, grabbing 11 wins and posting a 3.49 ERA. In his two previous seasons with the Astros, he has been a relief option during the postseason. Wednesday will be his first postseason start.

Astros lose in Game 1 of Wild Card Series

The Tigers won their first playoff game in ten years on the back of their ace. Tarik Skubal threw six shutout innings and the offense jumped on Valdez in the second inning. Detroit's bullpen held it down and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to secure the win. Now, the Astros are in an unfamiliar spot.

Wednesday will be the first time the Astros face elimination before the ALCS since the 2019 Division Series. They have made it to the AL's final round in six consecutive seasons, marking one of the great dynasties in modern sports. The upstart Tigers are managed by someone familiar to Astros fans, AJ Hinch.

Hinch was let go by Houston after the garbage can controversy of 2020. While he was cheered when his name was announced before the game, there are certainly some revenge storylines in this one. Hinch has not announced his starter for Game 2.