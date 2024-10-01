The Houston Astros begin their playoff run with a Wild Card matchup against the Detroit Tigers. As the Astros begin the series, Houston is preparing to bring some massive pop back into their lineup.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is in the lineup for Game 1, via Chandler Role of The Athletic. He is batting second against Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal.

Alvarez has been out of the lineup since Sept. 22 as he battled through a knee injury. Houston decided to hold him out of the remainder of the regular season in hopes he'd be ready for the playoffs. The Astros' plan paid off, as Alvarez now looks poised to lead the team's offense throughout the postseason; barring an injury setback.

Through a career-high 147 games, Alvarez hit .308 with 35 home runs and 86 RBI. He led the Astros in both categories as his vintage power stroke earned the designated hitter the third-straight All-Star nomination of his career.

Houston is entering the playoffs ranked 11th in the league with 740 runs scored and 10th in home runs with 190. Adding a bat like Alvarez into the mix will only give Houston a further jolt and help it reach max form right as playoffs begin.

The Astros will be closely monitoring Yordan Alvarez in Game 1 and throughout their entire postseason experience. They battled back to earn their spot after starting the season slow. Alvarez and his prodigious bat played a major role in that turnaround. They can't afford to lose him again.

Houston will be counting on Alvarez as they look to earn another World Series title. While it is the opening Wild card round, the Astros know that the Tigers aren't an opponent to take lightly. With Alvarez now officially back, the Astros know they have some extra firepower as they attempt to go on a lengthy turnaround.