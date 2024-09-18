Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres in a bizarre manner. The Astros ultimately earned a 4-3 victory in extra innings, but Altuve was ejected in the 9th inning after removing both his cleat and sock to show the umpire that what ended up being a ground out was actually a foul ball. The umpire was not having it and ended up ejecting Altuve, and later Astros manager Joe Espada for arguing, from the game.

Video via Space City Home Network:

So what did Altuve have to say after the game?

“Sometimes you get hit somewhere in the hand and you take your batting glove [off] to show you got hit,” Altuve said, via ESPN. “I was expecting to do the same thing.”

The Astros second baseman added that something like that cannot happen and the umpires need to “make the right call.”

Astros still earn the victory

It would have been an extremely frustrating night for the Astros had they lost the game. The ball did appear to land off his foot before changing direction on the groundout. Nevertheless, Altuve was ejected.

Astros manager Joe Espada was upset after the call. He also shared his brutally honest thoughts on the situation after the game, via ESPN.

“It's a foul ball. You have to see the ball once he hits the foot, the flight of the ball,” Espada said. “I don't get it. I don't understand. That's twice this year. I have a lot of respect for the umpires. They work hard. But there are four out there. You have to be able to see it. They missed that call.”

Houston now holds a comfortable five-game lead in the American League West. It has been an impressive turnaround for the Astros following a slow start to the '24 campaign. They project to be a serious contender once again.

The Astros are preparing for the playoffs. Houston will have an opportunity to win their third World Series since 2017. At the moment, though, the team will place its focus on ending the regular season strong.

The Astros and Padres will go head-to-head once again at 6:40 PM EST.