Many doubted the Houston Astros following an abysmal start to the season. The Astros were in last place in mid-May and had a losing record entering the final week of June. As the regular season nears its conclusion, Houston is marching toward its seventh division title in the past eight years.

Houston's turnaround is nothing short of incredible, but maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise given how well the Astros have played in recent years. Seven consecutive trips to the ALCS don’t happen by accident, and even if some of Houston's postseason success is marred in controversy, the longevity of it cannot be denied.

The Astros know how to win in October. This year's bunch is perhaps the least likely of recent Astros teams to win a title but it would be crazy to count them out in any way. There are reasons for concern though from Houston's perspective.

The pitching staff is not what it has been in years past. There are questions as to who will start postseason games and who will be on the playoff roster altogether. The Astros might be forced to make a few tough decisions regarding who they carry in October.

Pressure can be taken off Houston's pitching staff if the Astros can score runs consistently. Houston is 12th in runs, third in batting average and ninth in OPS among MLB teams. To find success in the MLB playoffs, the Astros need a few bats to revert to their best form.

Jose Altuve will of course be the catalyst again amid another All-Star season. His career .850 OPS in over 100 postseason games is evidence enough he'll be ready for the moment. Houston's championship odds increase if their role players contribute significantly.

Can this postseason standout rise to the occasion again?

Every World Series champion has an unsung hero that comes through unexpectedly in clutch moments. For the 2022 Astros, that was then-rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena had the impossible task of taking over for franchise legend Carlos Correa and boy did he deliver like his predecessor in his first MLB postseason.

Pena posted an OPS above 1.000 in 13 games during the 2022 MLB postseason. He hit .400 in the World Series with five runs and three RBIs, helping the Astros capture their second title. Pena earned MVP honors in the ALCS and the World Series, becoming the second rookie in MLB history to do so.

He did not follow it up with a great performance during the 2023 playoffs and had a quiet year overall. It's been more of the same for Pena in 2024 but now is the time for him to get going at the plate.

While Pena's slugging numbers are up during the second half, his average and on-base percentage have decreased. He's had a rough start to September, posting a 6-for-33 line in eight games so far. Pena's struggles go back even further as the Astros shortstop has a .664 OPS over the last 30 days. He does have five home runs and 14 RBIs in that span.

Pena remains in the middle of Houston's lineup as he works through his issues. He's played in all but three games and might top the 150 he appeared in last season. It will be hard for the Astros to keep him in the fifth or sixth spot if his average continues to dip.

Outfielder slowly improving with playoffs approaching

The Astros have received production from the expected parties in the outfield this year. Yordan Alvarez rakes regardless if he's playing the field and Kyle Tucker was again having an All-Star season before he missed three months with a fractured shin.

The latter's return to the lineup should give Houston a boost, but it would help if other outfielders carried their weight. Among them is Chas McCormick who started his seventh consecutive game Tuesday before exiting with a wrist injury. He seems to have avoided anything serious and could use this brush with an absence as motivation for a late-season spark.

The breakout might already have begun as McCormick is hitting .391 in September. The Astros outfielder has three multi-hit games in the month with four runs and three RBIs in seven games.

His numbers on the season are nothing compared to what he did last year. McCormick also had a strong postseason as Houston was eliminated in Game 7 of the ALCS. Maybe all he needed was the calendar to flip to September.

The Astros don’t have a set center fielder for the postseason. Perhaps the final three weeks of the regular season will serve as a tryout, or maybe Houston will go with the hot bat when the time comes. Chas McCormick has emerged as a key player for the Astros before and the timing is right to do it again with the playoffs near. Is the past week a sign of things to come?