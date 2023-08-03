Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had a very short-lived tenure with the New York Mets before being dealt at the MLB trade deadline. Speaking on his time with the Mets, Verlander gets brutally honest on how the trade unfolded, reports MLB on Fox's Ken Rosenthal.

Justin Verlander talks with @Ken_Rosenthal about rejoining the Astros locker room today, and what it was like leaving the Mets. pic.twitter.com/9oxhDYqsBu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 3, 2023

“It wasn't easy, you try to maintain a positive attitude no matter what's going on…even to the last bitter moment, to the bitter end…I was like ‘we can still do this, we can still do this'…but obviously, I've moved on.”

Justin Verlander stresses that he wanted to make it work with the Mets, but it simply was not in the cards and now he is focused on pitching his best for the Astros. Deep down, Verlander is probably happy to be back with the Astros playing for a contender and returning to the organization he has won two World Series rings with.

While Verlander joins the Astros' quest for a ring, the Mets will limp out the rest of the regular season in an absolutely abysmal campaign. After spending a massive amount of money in MLB free agency just this past offseason, the Mets blew it all up at the trade deadline just half a year later.

It will be very interesting to see what the future of the Mets looks like now after a failed experiment comes back to bite them so quickly. For Justin Verlander, he will most likely not pay much mind to where the Mets go from here as he focuses on competing for a World Series with the Astros.