The New York Yankees are suitors for the biggest names at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made a move early on July 31, trading for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. However, New York's MLB trade deadline is far from over. They completed a trade bringing in Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, New York sent out Roc Biggio and Ben Shields to the Rockies in the deal.

Cashman's Yankees have played well amid trade deadline rumors swirling. The team has won three of its last four games and jumped out to a lead over the Tampa Bay Rays before a rain delay on Thursday. Despite their success, the pressure is on New York to make moves to upgrade their roster. After making it to the World Series last season, expectations are high for the squad.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees' trade deadline is not over just yet. He said that Cashman and the front office would like to add more help to their pitching staff, whether it be starting pitching or help out of the bullpen.

"The Yankees still want another bullpen arm." - Ken Rosenthal on the Yankees' trade deadline plans.

“I do not expect that they're done, no,” Rosenthal said about the Yankees. “Bednar, that one is pending medical review, finalization, expected to happen, of course. The Yankees still want another bullpen arm, at least one more.

“They're also looking at starting pitching as well. I've heard they're in on Alcantara and others. So I do not expect that they're done, and we won't have a full picture on them until we pass 6 p.m.”

The addition of Bird gives Yankees manager Aaron Boone even more depth in his bullpen. Luke Weaver can slide back into a setup role while Bednar and Devin Williams split time as the closer. Bird's presence allows New York to throw another look at their opponents late in close games. His 4.73 ERA is high, but he should benefit from pitching away from Coors Field.

The Yankees already made moves to add Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario to their infield. Now, Cashman's focus shifts to his pitching staff. New York's interest in Alcantara remains high. However, the market for the starter is full of contenders from around the league. So far, the Yankees have not had to sacrifice any big pieces of their farm system. It might not stay that way.

As New York awaits the return of Aaron Judge from the injured list, its focus is on the American League East. A win against the Rays on Thursday brings them within four games of the division lead. The Yankees have plenty of time to close that gap.