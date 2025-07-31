The New York Yankees are suitors for the biggest names at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made a move early on July 31, trading for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. However, New York's MLB trade deadline is far from over. They completed a trade bringing in Colorado Rockies reliever Jake Bird.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, New York sent out Roc Biggio and Ben Shields to the Rockies in the deal.

Cashman's Yankees have played well amid trade deadline rumors swirling. The team has won three of its last four games and jumped out to a lead over the Tampa Bay Rays before a rain delay on Thursday. Despite their success, the pressure is on New York to make moves to upgrade their roster. After making it to the World Series last season, expectations are high for the squad.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees' trade deadline is not over just yet. He said that Cashman and the front office would like to add more help to their pitching staff, whether it be starting pitching or help out of the bullpen.

“I do not expect that they're done, no,” Rosenthal said about the Yankees. “Bednar, that one is pending medical review, finalization, expected to happen, of course. The Yankees still want another bullpen arm, at least one more.

“They're also looking at starting pitching as well. I've heard they're in on Alcantara and others. So I do not expect that they're done, and we won't have a full picture on them until we pass 6 p.m.”

The addition of Bird gives Yankees manager Aaron Boone even more depth in his bullpen. Luke Weaver can slide back into a setup role while Bednar and Devin Williams split time as the closer. Bird's presence allows New York to throw another look at their opponents late in close games. His 4.73 ERA is high, but he should benefit from pitching away from Coors Field.

The Yankees already made moves to add Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario to their infield. Now, Cashman's focus shifts to his pitching staff. New York's interest in Alcantara remains high. However, the market for the starter is full of contenders from around the league. So far, the Yankees have not had to sacrifice any big pieces of their farm system. It might not stay that way.

As New York awaits the return of Aaron Judge from the injured list, its focus is on the American League East. A win against the Rays on Thursday brings them within four games of the division lead. The Yankees have plenty of time to close that gap.

More New York Yankees News
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Yankees beat out Rangers for David Bednar trade with PiratesScotty White ·
ew York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Yankees remain firm at the MLB trade deadline: Spencer Jones is untouchable, unless it’s for Paul Skenes. Here’s why that blockbuster won’t happen.
Yankees rumors: Spencer Jones is staying put with one Paul Skenes caveatYasmin Edañol ·
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
MLB rumors: Marlins want this Yankees prospect in potential Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera tradeZachary Weinberger ·
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar (51) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Yankees emerge as front-runners in David Bednar trade talks with Pirates ahead of MLB trade deadline.
MLB rumors: Yankees pursuing David Bednar trade with Pirates as ‘front-runners’Yasmin Edañol ·
Jul 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aaron Boone’s uncertain admission on Yankees’ rotationColin Loughran ·
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws to the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Target Field.
Yankees rumors: New York considering ‘many’ bullpen options before trade deadlineChristopher Hennessy ·