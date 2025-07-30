The MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 31, and the Houston Astros are heavily involved in the rumor mill. There is some speculation that the club could make a deal for Carlos Correa to return to Houston. With the deadline just hours away, Jose Altuve weighs in on the rumors surrounding Correa.

Altuve, who is 35 years old, praised Correa amid the ongoing trade rumors, according to Astros' beat writer Brian McTaggart. From the sounds of it, Jose Altuve is open to the idea of being teammates with the 30-year-old shortstop once again.

“Correa's a guy with a lot of history here in Houston, said Jose Altuve. “He's a great player, a great human being, great teammate, so I think anything that happens, I hope it's the best for him and for us.”

Carlos Correa spent the first seven years of his career with the Astros. He has played shortstop for the Twins for over three seasons after departing from Houston in 2022. If Minnesota trades the three-time All-Star, then that would likely indicate the club wants to give some of its younger players a chance in the majors.

As for the Astros, Houston is in first place in the AL West as the final two months of the regular season approach. Landing someone like Carlos Correa could certainly improve the club's chances at not just making the playoffs, but also going on a potentially deep run in the postseason.

Considering Jose Altuve already seems to like the idea of reuniting with Correa, it might not be a bad idea to trade for the veteran shortstop. Especially if he can maintain consistency at the plate as he's done with the Twins. Through 337 at-bats so far this season, Correa owns a .267 batting average and .319 OBP while recording 90 hits, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs.