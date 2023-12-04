Houston Astros star Justin Verlander shouted Jim Leyland out after the legendary manager's Hall of Fame election

Jim Leyland was recently elected to the Hall of Fame. Leyland, a legendary MLB manager, received plenty of praise from all over the MLB world. One of his former players, star pitcher Justin Verlander, shared a reaction to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Congratulations Skip!! I’m so incredibly happy for you and your family! When we first met I was so nervous… you were already a legend! You quickly became more than just a manager but a friend… Thank you for your faith in me from the beginning!” Verlander wrote.

Jim Leyland's legendary career

Leyland managed Verlander with the Detroit Tigers. He managed in Detroit from 2006-2013, leading the Tigers to two American League Pennants and multiple playoff appearances.

Justin Verlander debuted in MLB in 2005, but his official rookie season was in 2006. Verlander, who will join Leyland in the Hall of Fame someday, would pitch in Detroit until 2017. There is no question that Verlander and Leyland are very familiar with one another given the amount of time they spent together with the Tigers.

However, Verlander was just getting his career started in Detroit. Leyland's was winding down though.

Jim Leyland made his managerial debut in the big leagues during the 1986 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He would manage in Pittsburgh until 1996, before joining the Florida (now Miami) Marlins in 1997.

Leyland wasted no time finding success in Florida. He led the Marlins to their first World Series championship in a dramatic seven game series.

He ended up leaving the Marlins after 1998 and managed one season with the Colorado Rockies in 1999. He wouldn't manage again until 2006 with the Tigers.

Jim Leyland's final year as a manager came in 2013, his last season in Detroit. Overall, he led the teams he managed to multiple World Series appearances and even won the '97 Fall Classic. Leyland is remembered as one of the best managers in MLB history.