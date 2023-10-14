The Houston Astros have their sights set on back-to-back World Series championships. First, they need to get past the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. Houston will need to battle Texas without key reliever Kendall Graveman, however.

“Kendall Graveman’s shoulder hasn’t improved enough to be an option for the ALCS roster,” Astros reporter Julia Morales shared.

Graveman was a candidate to be added to the ALCS roster. With his shoulder injury in question though, there were no guarantees. After appearing in 68 regular season games between the Chicago White Sox and Astros, Graveman was ultimately left off the ALCS roster because of the injury.

Overall, Graveman posted a respectable 3.12 ERA in 2023. He is one of the better relievers in baseball and his presence will certainly be missed versus the Rangers.

Astros heading into the ALCS

Houston won the AL West and clinched a first-round playoff bye. They proceeded to take care of business against the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS.

The Astros are not taking the Rangers for granted. Texas boasts one of MLB's best all-around lineups. Their offense is going to make things difficult on Houston's pitching, especially with Graveman unavailable.

That said, the Astros will not be intimidated either. They feature one of baseball's more experienced playoff rosters. Stars such as Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Justin Verlander have played in many postseason games. Houston's experience will likely prove to be pivotal in the ALCS.

The Astros will host the Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday at 8:15 PM EST.