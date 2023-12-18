The Houston Astros' potential Framber Valdez trade received a pivotal update as the MLB offseason continues on.

The Houston Astros are not expected to trade starting pitcher Framber Valdez, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Houston, however, is still open to listening to trade offers for the two-time All-Star. According to Nightengale, at least five teams have inquired about a Valdez trade.

So why would Houston even consider the possibility of trading an ace-caliber pitcher like Valdez as the team continues to compete in the AL West? He's under contract through 2025 but Houston wouldn't mind shedding payroll. Trading Valdez now would also allow the Astros to maximize their return since Valdez is still in his prime and has two years of team control remaining.

Again, as Nightengale noted, the Astros probably won't deal him away this offseason. The fact of the matter is that it is a possibility. The Astros are willing to listen just in case a team makes an offer that Houston cannot refuse.

Framber Valdez has been a star for the Astros

Valdez, a left-handed starting pitcher, has been reliable for Houston. He dealt with some struggles in the 2023 playoffs, but he's still been a star over the years.

With the exception of the 2019 season, Valdez has recorded an ERA below four in each year he's pitched at the MLB level. His best season came in 2022, when he led the league in innings pitched and posted a superb 2.82 ERA for the World Series-winning Astros.

Houston probably wouldn't have won the Fall Classic in 2022 if it wasn't for Valdez's impressive all-around performance.

He was still solid in 2023, although, not quite as dominant. Valdez finished the year with a 3.45 ERA and led the league in shutouts with two. He also struck out a career-high 200 hitters across 31 starts, proving to be durable once again for Houston.

The Astros have been one of baseball's best teams in recent seasons. They have won two World Series championships within the past eight seasons. Additionally, Houston has been a consistent contender in each year during that span.

Still, they are considering what the future holds as their core begins to age. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman could be trade candidates at some point down the road if they don't agree to contract extensions with the Astros.

In the end, don't expect the Astros to make any shocking trades this offseason. But their potential trades will be something to monitor throughout the next couple of years.