The Houston Astros remain in the driver's seat in the American League West with a comfortable six-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. On the other hand, the Astros have been hoping to get Kyle Tucker back from injury for the final month of the regular season.

On Monday, a report came out that showed the extent of Tucker's injury, which appears to be more serious than previously thought, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

‘Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has missed nearly three months with a fractured shin, sources briefed on the matter said, not a “deep bruise of the bone” or “shin contusion” as the club has called it since he went on the injured list. Three people briefed on the matter told The Athletic that Tucker sustained a fracture of his shin.'

Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed the news on Monday morning via a statement:

After several rounds of medical imaging, we suspect there was some type of small fracture,” Brown said. “As with all injuries of this type, once the fracture heals it takes time for the muscles around the leg to regain strength. Tuck has worked extremely hard to get back on the field and thankfully is ready now to help us in September and in the postseason.”

Tucker has been out since the beginning of June with the injury.

Astros' latest Kyle Tucker update is a surprise

Tucker's extent of the injury is a big surprise, especially with the way it has been spoken about recently.

On September 1, Astros manager Joe Espada said Tucker is “really close” to making a return. However, the Astros repeatedly called it a “deep bruise of the bone” and “shin contusion.”

Moreover, it turned out to be a fracture for Tucker, which makes sense as to why he has been out for three months.

Nonetheless, the return of Tucker is really close, although it's a big surprise to see the true extent of the injury be revealed.