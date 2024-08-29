The Houston Astros lost starting right fielder Kyle Tucker to a shin injury in early June. During his near three-month absence from the lineup the Astros have been uncertain about a return timeline for Tucker. However, the latest injury update is encouraging.

Tucker said he's been able to do light running on the bases as he builds his strength back up after being out of action for so long, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara on X.

The team originally placed Tucker on the 10-day injured list after he fouled a ball off his shin in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 3. When he hadn’t shown much improvement, the Astros were forced to move him to the 60-day IL at the end of July. Another month has passed and Houston is still without the services of the seven-year veteran.

The injury has wrecked a very promising season for Tucker. The 27-year-old lefty made his third-career All-Star game in 2024. He’s slashing .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI and 42 runs scored. Tucker has posted an OPS+ of 175 and 3.7 bWAR in 60 games for the Astros.

Last season, Tucker finished fifth in MVP voting and won his first Silver Slugger with 37 doubles, 29 home runs, 112 RBI, 97 runs and an OPS+ of 142. He hit at least 29 homers in each of his last three seasons. The Astros hope he has an opportunity to make it four in a row by returning to the team in September.

The Astros await Kyle Tucker's return from injury

Despite losing a key piece of the lineup for a significant portion of the season, Houston has passed the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the division. The Mariners once led the AL West by 10 games. However, as Seattle got cold, the Astros heated up. Houston is 21-16 since returning from the All-Star break, entering play on Thursday. The team has a 3.5 game lead over the second-place Mariners in the division.

The Astros signed Jason Heyward after the Los Angeles Dodgers released the 15-year veteran. LA designated Heyward for assignment last Thursday. The five-time Gold Glove winning outfielder will get some time in right field while Tucker remains out of action.

Heyward was struggling to get on the field for the Dodgers and produced just a .682 OPS, a 91 OPS+ and 0.7 bWAR in 63 games for LA this season. He performed far better last year with 23 doubles, 15 home runs and an OPS+ of 118 in 124 games during his first season with the Dodgers.

While Heyward could be a nice depth piece in the outfield, the Astros hope to have Tucker back for the postseason stretch run. Manger Joe Espada said that Tucker has kept the organization up to date on his recovery by sending videos of his workouts. Espada believes Tucker is up to 50-60 percent with his running. Perhaps an encouraging sign that a return to the lineup is approaching.