Houston Astros fans have been waiting to see the return of star Kyle Tucker as he has missed the majority of the summer with a shin contusion, caused by hitting a foul ball off the injured area in early June. While there has not been a set time table for his return, there was finally one given by Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Brown would speak to a local radio station of SportsTalk790 where he talked about Tucker’s injury and a possible return schedule for the 27-year old outfielder. In terms of a date, Brown is “hoping” to see Tucker back in the lineup in the “first week of September” according to Leah Vann of The Chron.

“I'm hoping that some point the first week of September, it could be post-Labor Day,” Brown said. “I really feel like he can get back this first week of September. I feel like he's a lot closer than we think. This is the type of injury where once you start to feel good, it's just a matter of getting your legs and your wind back. He's hitting balls in the upper deck in batting practice, by the way.”

Kyle Tucker's recovery process with Astros still in question

Still, there is some questions around Tucker’s recovery process as expressed by Houston’s manager Joe Espada who was asked Wednesday before the team faced the Boston Red Sox about traveling with the group.

“We were discussing that with him right now, trying to figure out if it's better for him to stay here and get some work done or go with us,” Espada said.

Brown would have an interesting perspective on Tucker’s injury, comparing it to his time with the Atlanta Braves when he was the Vice President of Scouting. He would relate to the injury suffered from Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. where the team won the World Series without him as Houston is doing well minus Tucker.

“I remember back in Atlanta in 2021, we won the World Series without (Ronald) Acuña,” Brown said. “You can still win the World Series without a star player, it's just other players are gonna have to step up. But we don't want to think like that, we know we're going to get Tucker back at some point. I spoke to Tucker yesterday, he's feeling a lot better. He's actually running on the field right now. I think getting him back in shape and getting rid of some of the soreness is gonna be where we need to get to in order to get him back on that field. When he comes back, it's gonna be a nice little boost for the club.”

The Astros are 68-57 which puts them at the top of the AL West with a five game lead. At any rate, Tucker is still awaiting his return as before the injury, he was batting a .266 average with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs.