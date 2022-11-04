Winning a World Series isn’t easy. (Understatement of the century right there.) Many events have to break right for a team, and even then, there are no guarantees that they will be the ones left standing come the end of the year. Thus, a team needs everyone to step up in their own way, be it on the plate, the field, or the mound, to get the best chance to hoist the coveted trophy. And the Houston Astros got a huge boost from unsung hero Chas McCormick.

McCormick robbed Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto of extra bases after pulling off an insane leaping catch with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Realmuto sent a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Pressly deep into right-center field, and the ball appeared destined to ricochet off the wall. But the 27-year old outfielder had other ideas, jumping high on the warning track to snag the ball. He then seemed to admire his work, as he lied still on the dirt while raising his glove.

As Chas McCormick processed the absurdity of the play he pulled off, right fielder Kyle Tucker made his way towards him and dapped him up while McCormick remained perplexed, both his hands above his head. After the game, Tucker revealed to reporters what he told McCormick in the immediate aftermath of the play.

“I was like, come on Chas, get up,” Tucker said, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

While Kyle Tucker was clearly joking around with his outfield mate, behind every gag is a smidge of truth (because that’s what makes jokes funny). The Astros weren’t in the clear yet, with Pressly still having to face Bryce Harper. The collective heart rate of the Astros faithful surely rose when Harper reached base when he was hit by a pitch, but the Astros closed out the deal shortly thereafter after Nick Castellanos grounded out after working the count full.

In Game 5, McCormick was cold at the plate, going 0-4 with a strikeout as he failed to reach base. (Tucker went 0-4 as well, one-upping McCormick with 2 Ks.) Thankfully, he more than made up for his lack of production in that regard with his defense.

With the series headed back to Houston, Chas McCormick and the Astros have an opportunity to close out the series in front of their home crowd, which will be important for the franchise after they lost the 2019 and 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. (They won the 2017 Fall Classic at Dodger Stadium.)