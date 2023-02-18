Lance McCullers Jr. is one of the Houston Astros’ most talented pitchers. Injuries have been an issue for him in recent years, and manager Dusty Baker recently shared a concerning update on Houston’s right-hander, per Brian McTaggart.

“Temporarily,” Baker said in response to whether or not McCullers Jr. has been shut down from throwing.

Baker added that McCullers Jr. has been receiving treatment and is feeling “pretty good.” The Astros’ manager seemed disinterested in diving further into McCullers Jr.’s health with the media.

McCullers Jr., 29, has been with Houston since 2015. He’s made one All-Star team during his tenure with the Astros but has pitched in more than 11 games just once since the 2018 season. Although he was limited to eight games in 2022, Lance McCullers Jr. posted a sparkling 2.27 ERA.

There’s no question that the talent is there for him to succeed. With Justin Verlander now in New York with the Mets, Houston will count on McCullers Jr. even more this year. But it remains to be seen whether or not he can stay healthy.

The defending champion Astros have high aspirations once again for the 2023 campaign. They are generally regarded as one of the best, if not the best team in baseball. Houston has been one of the most consistent teams over the past few years as they continue to produce quality results.

Keeping tabs on Lance McCullers Jr. through Spring Training will be important. Baker did not seem overly concerned about this recent update but managers tend to downplay injuries when discussing them with the media.

We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available.