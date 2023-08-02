The MLB had an eventful trade deadline Tuesday, highlighted by the New York Mets' huge blockbuster trade which sent pitcher Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros. Verlander returns to the Astros after playing for them from 2017-2022. He opted to sign with the Mets in the offseason for the 2023 season, coming to terms to a 2-year, $86.7 million deal with New York. Yet Verlander is already back with the Astros after less than a full season with the Mets.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is speaking on the ‘unprecedented' trade for the first time. Crane talked about the unusualness of the deal, particularly Mets owner Steve Cohen sending $35 million to send Verlander over and also acquire two minor league Houston outfielders, Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford,

Crane said about the deal, “I don’t think anybody’s ever seen anything like this, It’s an unprecedented amount of money they left on the table and we filled the gap. I can see why Mr. Cohen probably thought it made sense that if he was going to go, he was going to go all-in. It came together fairly quickly,” per Matt Ehalt of the New York Post.

Justin Verlander's return to the Astros will immediately boost their World Series odds after winning the World Series with Houston in 2022. The Astros are only half a game back in the AL West and already have the 4th best record in the conference. Given the Mets were only 50-56 and in 4th place in the NL East, this trade puts both Verlander and the Astros in a much better spot to contend ahead of the postseason.