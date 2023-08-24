The Houston Astros made corresponding moves involving two pitchers on Thursday, recalling Brandon Bielek while sending down Seth Martinez, according to Julia Morales.

This is Bielek's third time being called up by the Astros this season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 14 games (13 starts), tossing two quality starts for Houston. He pitched very well in the month of July, recording a 2.63 ERA in five MLB starts.

His recent performances in the minors haven’t exactly warranted a call-up, as he allowed 14 earned runs across his last three starts.

Martinez has gotten rocked lately as well, although it's a little different at the big league level. One terrible outing can spell the end of your major league run, and that's what ultimately happened with Martinez.

He allowed seven runs in one inning against the Texas Rangers, sending his ERA skyrocketing from 3.86 to 5.31. Overall he has a 5.23 ERA in 35 games out of the bullpen for the Astros.

The Astros have the sixth-best ERA in the MLB and seventh-best reliever ERA, proving to have the depth and reliable arms to be a contender throughout the season. Not every pitcher is going to be an All-Star, but having the Brandon Bielek's of the world can help a team go a long way.

The Astros are a game back of the Rangers for first place in the AL West and hold a one-and-a-half-game lead in the American League wild card race. It remains to be seen whether Houston will use Bielek as a starting pitcher or a reliever.