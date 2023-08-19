The Houston Astros have maintained consistent success in recent years. Houston's legacy was tarnished following their 2017 sign-stealing scandal. That said, the franchise's resiliency to continue performing at a high level despite facing constant backlash has been commendable. Astros manager Dusty Baker, who took over the team in 2020 after news of the scandal was made public, and 3B Alex Bregman recently addressed Houston's dynasty, per FOX Sports: MLB.

The @astros have been baseball's most dominant franchise in recent years. With Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman remaining their two constants throughout, Houston is proud to stake it's claim as baseball's newest dynasty ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DSQWC9vAUv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 19, 2023

“They work hard, number one,” Baker said about Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve. “They have a lot of confidence. I mean, they love to play, both of them have a determination.”

“It's been a dream-come-true,” Bregman stated. “You dream as a little kid to play in the World Series. We've been fortunate enough to do that four times in the last six years. Very happy to be on a ball club that competes, that wins, plays for one another and plays for our city.”

Astros' dynasty

Many fans questioned the legitimacy of the Astros' 2017 championship due to the aforementioned sign-stealing scandal. Even players and coaches have called Houston out in the past.

As a result, winning another World Series was crucial. Houston got the job done in 2022, proving they don't need to cheat to take care of business in the Fall Classic.

“I think the second title was incredible,” Bregman added. “The culmination of hard-work put in by every single person in the organization. It was just a blast.”

It's clear the Astros have a dynasty, winning two World Series championships since 2017. Dusty Baker commented on the difficulty of achieving consistent success like Houston has been able to do.

“That's tough to do, very few organizations have figured that out.”