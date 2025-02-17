As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve is no longer with Alex Bregman due to the third baseman signing with the Boston Red Sox, the second baseman is still pushing for more time in left field. With the Astros looking to round out the roster before the season starts, Altuve is looking to provide as much versatility to the team as possible.

The move to left field was seen as an effort to bring back Bregman as other players could make up the infield in Houston. However, the start of camp has seen Altuve still take some work there with manager Joe Espada calling him “an elite athlete” as the 34-year-old speaks on the possibility according to The Athletic.

“It comes natural to him,” Espada said. “And I’m not surprised because Jose Altuve is just an elite athlete.”

“Spring training will tell us a lot about it,” Altuve said about being at left field. “Later on, I can give you a better answer, but from now on, I just want to prepare, get ready everywhere I play and focus to be 100 percent and be ready for the season.”

Jose Altuve willing to do whatever helps the Astros win

Altuve would be asked if he has a certain preference on where he plays whether it be in the infield like primarily his whole career or in the outfield with the star saying he does not and has one goal with Houston.

“I want to play, I want to be in the lineup, I want to help this team win, keep hitting doubles and triples and homers for this team,” Altuve said. “It doesn’t really matter where I play. I’m going to try to do my best.”

With the former Astros star Bregman going to the Red Sox, Altuve is willing to do anything to help the team succeed in 2025 as he doesn't want this conversation about left field a huge topic heading into the season.

“I’m trying not to make this a big deal or a focus,” Altuve said. “I think that’s the main thing, I want to get rid of this left field conversation, try to answer every question possible and just move on and start preparing for what we all care about, which is preparing for the season and start winning.”

“The goal remains the same, which is winning,” Altuve continued. “We’re going to go ahead and do it…As long as I’m in the lineup,” Altuve said, “I’ll be happy and ready to play.”

At any rate, Houston finished last season with an 88-73 record which won them the AL Central, but would get eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.