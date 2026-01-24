With rumors surrounding the Houston Astros and the possible moves the team will make this offseason, the baseball world has been sepculating the area the franchise is looking into. While the Astros will continue to be engulfed in rumors around certain trades, general manager Dana Brown gave insight into what the team is looking into.

Brown would speak to the media on Saturday to discuss the state of Houston as Spring Training approaches closer by the day, and would talk about where the team's interest lies. According to Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle, Brown would mention a left-handed batter being an “intriguing” opportunity if it presented itself.

“If we have an opportunity (to) add a left-handed bat, I think that would be more of interest as opposed to just saying, ‘We want to get an outfielder.’ … If that opportunity presents itself and we can make some type of trade to do that, I think that would be intriguing,” Brown said.

“Astros GM Dana Brown said today, ‘we’re still having conversations about certain moves that we could make to make the team better.' Brown specified he still has interest in adding a left-handed bat,” Kawahara wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Astros could be looking into the Red Sox for options

As the speculation around the league has been that the Astros are prepared to trade players in order to bolster other areas, there are a few players who fit the bill of what Brown mentioned. Chandler Rome of The Athletic would say on “The Crush City” podcast that Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu fit their mold.

“I would be surprised if the Astros do not trade from their infield surplus,” Rome said.

“I think Jarren Duran, certainly on paper, profiles what the Astros would need, I would also offer you Wilyer Abreu,” Rome said later on the show. “Wilyer Abreu is somebody that they know a lot better than Jarren Duran. Wilyer Abreu is not making any money.”

“I’m to the point where I would be surprised if the Astros do not trade from their infield surplus.”@Chandler_Rome gives the latest on what he's heard regarding trades. pic.twitter.com/PubidqTcf3 — Crush City Territory (@Crush_City_Pod) January 20, 2026

It remains to be seen what moves Houston makes to prepare for next season.