Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman did it all with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series titles as teammates. But for the first time since 2016, Altuve and Bregman will be entering the year on opposite sides of the diamond.

Bregman decided to join the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract. Altuve understands how big of a loss the third baseman will be in the batter's box and clubhouse. But he also knows that this league is a business. Ultimately, Altuve thinks Bregman got a contract fitting of the player he is, via Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

“We lost a big player, obviously,” Altuve said. “But we've got to focus on the guys that we have here. He's obviously one of the best that ever played in Houston. We're all going to remember him and going to miss him. But we're also happy for him. He signed a great deal, man – $40 million, not a lot of players can get to that, and he got it.”

“So I'm happy for him,” Altuve continued. “We've got to move on and focus on the players we have, keep moving. We have great talent here, great players. We're definitely going to do everything to win. And we'll see Alex down the road when we play Boston.

Altuve was already five years into his Astros tenure before Bregman arrived. Since 2016, he has seen the third baseman hit .272 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI, earning two All-Star nominations. Altuve and Bregman ultimately helped raise the bar in Houston and helped put the Astros on the map.

Alex Bregman's departure will now completely reshape the Astros. But the team came prepared. Their earlier trade of Kyle Tucker landed Houston Isaac Paredes, who is set to take over at third. Even Jose Altuve himself has been willing to be flexible in his position to help Houston succeed.

The second baseman is confident the Astros will continue to succeed. And while Altuve admires the deal Bregman got, he knows 2025 will be much different in Houston.