The Houston Astros lost to the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, keeping the American League West in the balance. Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez did not play in the game with a knee injury, raising fans' concern levels. Less than 48 hours after the injury, Alvarez is already reporting progress, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“Yordan Alvarez said he’s able to walk much better today after not being able to put much weight on his knee yesterday,” the Astros' beat reporter posted on social media. “He is hopeful he can take some swings this weekend, but there’s still some inflammation in his knee and he lacks mobility.'Time is going to decide,' he said.”

Alvarez is the key to the Astros' lineup, providing power behind Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman that completes their lineup. While the playoffs are still a week away, fans are concerned that he will not be ready for October. He has 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in 58 postseason games and has been important in extending their dynasty.

Injuries have been an issue throughout Alvarez's career. In his six seasons with the Astros, he has never played an entire season and 2024's 147 games is his career high. What is the outlook for the Astros if Alvarez is out?

Astros' playoff chances considering the Yordan Alvarez injury

As of Tuesday, there is no long-term outlook for Alvarez. The Astros lost 6-1 on Monday night without their designated hitter, so it was not a great start for an Alvarez-less lineup. Their first order of business is to lock up a playoff spot, which they can do with a win on Tuesday against Seattle. The Mariners are 7-4 against the Astros despite their brutal second half.

Assuming they clinch the American League West again, the Astros will be the three-seed in the American League and host the last Wild Card. As of Tuesday, that is the Kansas City Royals with the Minnesota Twins sitting a half-game behind them. Both of those teams are ice-cold, so it would be a favorable matchup.

They hope to avoid the Detroit Tigers, who are the hottest team in baseball. With former Astros manager AJ Hinch at the helm, they have gone 26-11 since August 11. They have been so good that they have motored past their division rivals in Kansas City and Minnesota.

The Astros have not missed the American League Championship Series since 2016 but could be in danger of doing so if Yordan Alvarez misses significant time this October.