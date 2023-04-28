Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Yordan Alvarez remains sidelined for the Houston Astros due to his neck injury, but based on Dusty Baker’s latest comments, the outfielder and designated hitter is progressing well in his recovery.

Alvarez hasn’t played for the Astros since last Sunday and missed their whole series against the Tampa Bay Rays due to the lingering neck issue. Now, it has also forced him out for the start of their showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Despite the concerning development, however, Baker did tell reporters prior to the game that Alvarez is doing better and considered day-to-day. The 25-year-old even participated in pregame activities before the Astros ruled him out against the Phillies, per Mark Berman of Fox 26.

Dusty Baker says Yordan Alvarez is feeling better and is day-to-day. Dusty also says Chas McCormick will begin a rehab assignment with Corpus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Px0my2gOPz — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 28, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With that said, along with the fact that the Astros haven’t placed him on the injured list, there’s a chance that Alvarez returns sooner rather than later. That is an encouraging development, especially since Alvarez has been a key piece for the Texas franchise after establishing himself as one of the best hitters in the game.

In the 20 contests he has played so far, Alvarez has hit three doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI while batting .253.

As Houston awaits for Yordan Alvarez’s return, though, Rylan Bannon is expected to serve as the designated hitter in the rematch of the 2022 World Series.

The Astros took care of business against the Rays, going 2-1 in their recent series without Alvarez. Sure enough, the team will be hoping for a similar result or better as they start their three-game series with Philadelphia.