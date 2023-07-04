The Houston Astros got positive updates on Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena ahead of the team's series against the Colorado Rockies.

Both Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena will participate in Jose Urquidy's live batting practice session at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, according to Chandler Rome.

Alvarez might not swing a bat, but he will at least stand in the batter's box. He has been on the injured list since June 8 with a right oblique injury that he suffered while swinging a bat.

Pena missed all four games against the Texas Rangers in Arlington due to a neck issue, but participating in Jose Urquidy's live batting practice session is a good sign.

The Astros currently sit in a playoff spot at 47-38. That is good enough for a wild card spot in the American League, but it is not what fans expected out of the defending World Series champions. Luckily, Houston is just three games back of the Rangers for first place in the American League West.

Alvarez is viewed as the most dangerous hitter in the Astros' lineup by most fans. His absence has been felt, and he was on pace for another monster season before his injury.

Pena was a big part of last year's World Series win, especially in the playoffs. He won World Series MVP for his performance in that series.

Injuries have been a theme for Houston so far this season. Hopefully the Astros will be getting those two players back soon. If they do, they could be setting up for a second half run at the division.