It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Athletics.

The Houston Astros have tied the Seattle Mariners at the top of the American League West. Houston didn't get a weekend sweep of the Mariners in Seattle, but the Astros won two of three, a successful weekend. The Astros have been hammered by injuries to their starting rotation, and yet they have managed to recover after a horrible start to their season. They have been able to survive with a patchwork rotation, chiefly because in the past month, their bats have come alive. Houston was not a good hitting team in April and May, but the tune changed in June. Houston has been able to play much better offense, and the pitching has been able to remain stable and competent. Given Houston's history as a team which has made the last seven American League Championship Series, and given the Mariners' identity as a team which rarely makes the playoffs and has never made a single World Series — the only Major League Baseball franchise which has failed to play in the Fall Classic — it stands to reason that Houston should be the favorite to win its division and make another run at the brass ring in October.

Cleaning up against the lowly Oakland A's will help Houston to move closer to another division title. Houston will fully expect to go into Oakland and win another series.

Astros-Athletics Projected Starters

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Hogan Harris

Spencer Arrighetti (4-7) has a 5.63 ERA. He hasn't been great on an overall level, but Arrighetti — forced into action because of the injuries to the Houston rotation — is learning on the job. His most recent start, just over a week ago against the defending champion Texas Rangers, was a strong one. Arrighetti's improvement is a huge ingredient in a winning recipe for the Astros. If he continues to shape an upward trajectory, the Astros' division title odds will soar.

Last Start: Saturday, July 13 versus the Texas Rangers: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 41 2/3 IP, 51 H, 32 R, 6 HR, 27 BB, 48 K

Hogan Harris (1-3) has a 3.40 ERA. His overall numbers are solid, but he hasn't pitched a ton of innings, so his sample size is smaller. He did not have a long outing in his most recent start, and he was very lucky he didn't give up a large number of runs. Six walks in three innings is atrocious. Harris can't repeat that lack of control again, or he will get torched.

Last Start: Friday, July 12 versus the Philadelphia Phillies: 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 6 BB, 0 K

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 27 1/3 IP, 25 H, 13 R, 2 HR, 10 BB, 17 K

Here are the Astros-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Athletics Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -152

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: SpaceCity Home Network (Astros) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are playing good baseball and can smell a division title. The A's are more than 20 games under .500 and can't use Mason Miller as an elite weapon unless they are leading in the eighth or ninth inning, which is very improbable given the talent disparity between the two teams.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The pitching matchup of Arrighetti versus Harris is favorable to the A's. It would be different if the Astros were throwing Framber Valdez or Ronel Blanco. Arrighetti is a pitcher they can mash against.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Houston is a superior team, playing well. This is a clear and straightforward play. Take the Astros.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5