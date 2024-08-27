ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick as we continue coverage for this next interleague matchup between divisional leaders. The Houston Astros will continue their three-game series visiting the Philadelphia Phillies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Astros-Phillies prediction and pick.

Astros-Phillies Projected Starters

Justin Verlander (RHP) vs. Aaron Nola (RHP)

Justin Verlander (3-3) with a 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 57 K, 62.0 IP

Last Start: 8/21 vs. BOS (L) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-1) with a 3.35 ERA, .230 OB, 42 K, 40.1 IP

Aaron Nola (11-6) with a 3.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 147 K, 159.1 IP

Last Start: 8/21 @ ATL (W) – 5.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: (5-3) with a 3.12 ERA, .220 OBA, 78 K, 80.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Phillies Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +122

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: TBS, Space City Home Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros come into this game at first place in the American League West and they lead the second-place Seattle Mariners by four games. Their lead in the division has diminished somewhat as they've won just two of their last seven games. They managed to finish their series against Baltimore with a win as Alex Bregman and Yainer both went yard during that one. They dropped the first game of this series 3-2 and had the 2-0 lead halfway through the game. They dropped the game in extras and while the season is almost over, they need to win important games like this to ensure their lead within the division.

The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound for just his second start since June returning from injury. He managed five innings of work in his first game back while only allowing two runs and striking out six, so it was an impressive performance in his return despite the result. If the Astros want to make a serious run in the Postseason, they'll undoubtedly need Verlander healthy and at his best. Even if he's still working on getting his groove back, he's arguably their most important pitcher and his clutch play during the Postseason isn't something the Astros want to miss out on.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently first in the National League East and lead the second-place Atlanta Braves by 6.5 games. They've held position by winning their last three consecutive games and taking the first meeting over the Astros. All it took was a single base hit from leader Bryce Harper to break the 2-2 stalemate as the Phillies now have the upper-hand in their only series against the Astros this season. Both teams match up very well against each other and with both contending to win their league's pennant, it could be a possible World Series preview if both teams continue their trends.

Aaron Nola will see the start in this one and he's been Philly's go-to ace for most of this season. He's tied for sixteenth for the best record in the majors and he ranks twenty-second in both ERA and total strikeouts in the league. He certainly gives them their best chance to win this meeting as he has a winning record at home and solid 3.12 ERA. His strikeout numbers have also been sweltering while he's only allowed 12 homers at home on the season. With confidence still building from their last game, expect the Phillies to have the advantage during this second meeting of the season.

Final Astros-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are very evenly matched and if they can continue their success into the Postseason, should be able to make some noise on their respective sides of the bracket. The Phillies are a bit hotter at the moment and while the Astros were able to strike first in the last game, we saw the persistence of the Philadelphia bats become undeniable throughout the game. With their first meeting seeing extras, don't be surprised if we see another close affair during this one.

While Justin Verlander is making another start following his return from injury, we have to favor the consistency of Philadelphia's Aaron Nola in terms of a pitching matchup for this game. While Verlander is slowly returning to his previous All-Star form, it's still too soon to expect an outstanding performances from him. Aaron Nola, on the other hand, has been extremely consistent all season and his success at home has to be promising in this spot.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the Philadelphia Phillies to pick up the second win of this series and continue their hunt for best record in the National League.

Final Astros-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies ML (-144)