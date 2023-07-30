AS Roma have agreed a deal to sign West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca on a season-long loan. The Hammers beat PSG (Paris Saint Germain) to secure a £35.5m move for Scamacca last summer. However, the striker hasn't lived up to his potential in London.

According to the reports from the Daily Mail, AS Roma have agreed on an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Italian striker. Scamacca's first season in England has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistencies. He has scored only three goals for the Hammers since his switch. As a result of his poor showing in West Ham, he has been linked with a move back to Italy.

West Ham want to offload Scamacca permanently. However, the fee structure has put the permanent switch in jeopardy. Hence, the Hammers are trying to find the best loan moves for their striker, and it looks like AS Roma's offer connects all the dots. The Hammers will be willing to let go of Scamacca for a fee in the region of £4m with a £19m option to buy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is reported that Scamacca's permanent switch to Giallorossi will become obligatory if he secures a certain number of appearances and AS Roma qualifies for the Champions League. Jose Mourinho's men failed to book their ticket in the biggest European competition in the world after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League final last season.

This deal would be a huge boost for Mourinho, who is trying to find solutions after the devastating injury to Tammy Abraham in the final game of last season. The former Chelsea man is expected to be on the sidelines for the majority of next season.