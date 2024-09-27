The Oakland Athletics played their final home game at the Oakland Coliseum managed a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. The game was played before a packed house of A's fans, many of whom had signs and placards urging owner John Fisher to sell the team.

The team is planning to move permanently to Las Vegas, but a new stadium in that city will not be ready until the 2028 or 2029 season. As a result, the team is planning to play in Sacramento until their permanent home is ready. The stadium in that California city is a minor league facility, and critics of Fisher have bashed the owner for multiple aspects of the move.

Long-time fans are unhappy that the A's are leaving Oakland and they are also angry that the team will not be playing in a major league facility in the next few years. There are also details of the new stadium in Las Vegas that have not been finalized at this point.

Major league insider Jeff Passan voiced his issues with the team's decision to leave Oakland with a statement on X.

“The Oakland A’s were killed by greed,” Passan said. “Do not allow the people responsible for this to spin it any other way. John Fisher did not have to move this team. Major League Baseball and its owners did not need to be complicit in it. This was a choice. A wrong one. History will sneer.”

A's fans fill Oakland Coliseum for finale

The Oakland Coliseum has seen fans stay away in droves in recent years as it became clear that the team was not going to remain in the East Bay on a permanent basis.

However, the Oakland A's and the Rangers sold out the final home game as 46,889 fans for the afternoon game. Fans chanted “Sell the team” throughout the game and mixed those chants with “Let's go Oakland” as the game progressed.

The team left Kansas City after the 1967 season and relocated to Oakland for the 1968 season. They shared the Oakland Coliseum with the Oakland Raiders for years before the Raiders left first for Los Angeles and then later returned to Oakland. The Raiders played their final season in Oakland in 2019 before moving to Las Vegas.

Fisher has made public statements saying that he and the A's ownership group had tried to come up with a permanent stadium in Oakland for years without success. He was unable to entice local or state government to partner with the ownership group on a new facility.