The Athletics have not had many bright or positive spots this season, their final in Oakland, but Mason Miller has been an exception to that. The fire-throwing closer has become one of the most sought-after pitchers in MLB, but Miller, who is in his second season in the Majors, does not want to rule out becoming a starter again.

When Miller was called up to the Athletics in April 2023, it was as a starting pitcher. However, Miller missed most of his first season with Oakland as a result of a UCL sprain. So during the offseason, the A's decided that Miller, who regularly throws over 100 mph, would come out of the bullpen in 2024 rather than start in hopes fewer pitches would save his very powerful arm.

The result has been glorious; nearly 300 of Miller's pitches have been clocked at 100 mph or faster, and he has shut down opposing batters as Oakland's closer. In 33 appearances, Miller has earned 15 saves and sports a 2.27 ERA, 1.68 FIP, 0.857 WHIP, and limited batters to a .149 batting average. To reward his big season so far, Miller was named an AL All-Star, his first such honor in MLB.

Miller has not completely put starting games behind him, though, despite the results.

“I don’t think I want to close that opportunity,” Miller told USA TODAY Sports. “If the opportunity presents itself, maybe, but with the success I’ve had [as a closer], I think it’s a difficult decision to say I want to get away from that.”

Athletics manager comments on Mason Miller potentially leaving closer role behind

Logically, one would think you'd keep Mason Miller doing what he has proven he can do incredibly well (closing). However, if Miller really, really wants to start, which it doesn't sound like that is the case at the moment at least, it may be worth trying in order to keep the pitcher happy.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay wouldn't commit either way on Miller's long-term role, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“I don’t know,” Kotsay said. “I don’t want to rule that out. But in terms of the arm and what we’re trying to accomplish this full season, we’ll have to evaluate it when we get to that point and see whether the stress and the workload of a starter would be in his line of future. …

“There’s more value there in the innings, but obviously there’s more impact with the opportunity for us to win a game at the back end with him being the closer.’’

With the A's in last in the AL West and with the second-worst record in the American League, there have been rumors all season that Miller could be traded to a contending club. And it's not hard to wonder why; Miller has 70 strikeouts on the season and Ks nearly half (46.7%) of the batters he faces. Additionally, he had a long stretch in which he did not allow any walks and has only surrendered 14 bases on balls so far this year for a 9.3% walk percentage.