The Athletics' 2025 season hasn't gone to plan. While the team spends the next three seasons in Sacramento before their move to Las Vegas, the main focus will continue to be on building a competitive team. 2024 first-round pick Nick Kurtz has continued to prove that he will be a pillar for the future. Last Friday, his four-home run game against the Houston Astros was one of the best offensive performances in MLB history. Monday evening, Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Kurtz sent an autographed bat to Astros outfielder Cooper Hummel, who gave up the fourth homer.

“Astros outfielder Cooper Hummel, who pitched Friday and gave up Nick Kurtz’s fourth homer of the game, got an autographed bat from Kurtz,” posted McTaggart on Tuesday evening. “Hummel has an extensive autograph collection.”

Kurtz became the first MLB rookie in history to hit four home runs. During July 25th's 15-3 win over the Astros, Kurtz went 6-f0r-6 with those four home runs and eight RBIs. He joined former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Shawn Green as the only players to have four round trippers in a six-hit game as well. As Kurtz continues what has been a stellar rookie season so far, it looks as if the Athletics hit on another first round pick. Now, if they can get hot and finish the season strong, will 2026 looks even better?

Nick Kurtz selection continues to pay off for Athletics

The fourth overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, Kurtz rapidly ascended through the team's minor league system. He made his debut with the team a couple of weeks into the season and has since seized the first base position. That of course was the hope of the Athletics brass. Now, it seems as if Kurtz won't be giving the position back any time soon.

The former Wake Forest star will undoubtedly be one of the front runners of the AL Rookie of the Year. So will his teammate Jacob Wilson, who started at shortstop for the AL team in the All-Star Game earlier this month. There are other names on the list as well. Whatever happens in that race, one thing is for certain: Kurtz will look to continue his strong start and propel the Athletics towards that brighter future in Vegas.