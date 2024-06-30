The MLB trade deadline in July 30, and teams across the league are trying to figure out whether they will be buyers or sellers.

One name that had widely been expected to be on the move, Oakland Athletics reliever Mason Miller, is now expected to remain with the A's, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The best reliever on the trade market will be Tanner Scott of the Marlins, with Mason Miller of the A’s expected to stay put.”

A handful of teams are reportedly eyeing Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott, including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.

Scott, who has spent the past three seasons with the Marlins, has recorded 36 strikeouts and 11 saves across 34 games this season. Through 35 innings pitched, he has a 1.54 ERA, which is the second-best number of his eight-year career.

Scott has emerged as one of baseball's top closers this season, and a handful of contenders could benefit from adding him to the bullpen. The Phillies, Dodgers, Orioles and Yankees lead the majors in team ERA, but bringing in a pitcher who is guaranteed to miss bats in late innings would be huge as the four teams look to compete for a World Series.

Scott has been virtually the only bright spot for a struggling Marlins team this year. Miami is currently sitting at 29-52 on the year and has virtually no chance of reaching the postseason.

Given their current situation, the Marlins could consider trading away Scott in exchange for future pieces at the MLB trade deadline. They already traded second baseman Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres for a handful of prospects.

Mason Miller staying with Athletics through MLB trade deadline?

The Athletics are entering the month of July once again involved in plenty of trade rumors. Will the A's sell some players at the MLB Trade Deadline?

Possibly. But reliever Mason Miller, who has been electric this season, isn't expected to be moved.

Miller has a 1.96 ERA and 64 strikeouts in just 36 innings pitched with a 0.79 WHIP for the A's this season. He is an appealing option for a number of teams. However, one American League exec mentioned the A's asking price would likely be high.

“I’m sure they’ll have to be blown away.”

Another executive also mentioned a high price but that it would come with some risks as well: “The return would be massive. You could potentially backfill your system with some solid talent. There is health risk there for any team acquiring him – and therefore risk to hold him long-term. Without contending anytime soon, I think they shop but might not sell.”

It seems that the consensus is, as much as the Athletics will listen to offers for Miller, it's going to take a bigger haul than most teams are willing and able to pay in order to pry him out of Oakland at the MLB trade deadline.