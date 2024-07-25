The Oakland Athletics have had a rough start to the 2024 season. As such, the team has been mentioned in numerous trade rumors as a means of sparking an improvement. One player the Athletics were rumored to float is relief pitcher Mason Miller. Nevertheless, Miller's injury status could see his trade chances take a hit.

The A's plan on placing Miller on the injured list after a fractured fifth metacarpal (pinkie) in his left hand, Martin Gallegos reports. It is a non-pitching injury he suffered after pounding a padded training room in frustration following Monday's win against the Houston Astros.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.